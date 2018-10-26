Trump tells migrant caravan to turn around, as troops being sent to border

President Trump tweeted a stern warning Thursday to the migrant caravan heading toward the United States– telling the thousands of people currently making their way through Mexico to turn around as U.S. troops are set to move to the southern border.

“To those in the Caravan, turnaround, we are not letting people into the United States illegally,” the president tweeted. “Go back to your Country and if you want, apply for citizenship like millions of others are doing!”

Trump’s tweet comes only hours after a U.S. official confirmed to Fox News that hundreds of U.S. troops are set to make their way to the southern border to help Homeland Security and National Guard troops deal with the migrant caravan.

The official said that roughly 800 active duty soldiers will be sent to the area to offer “logistical support,” including providing tents and vehicles, to the 2,100 National Guard troops on the southern border assisting Homeland Security. – READ MORE