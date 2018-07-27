Trump Tells Iowa Farmers ‘We Just Opened Up Europe for You’

President Donald Trump is claiming a trade breakthrough with European allies as he visits Iowa, a state where farmers are suffering under tariffs imposed by China in retaliation for Trump’s protectionist policies.

Trump tells an audience at Northeast Iowa Community College that, “We just opened up Europe for you.”

He says farmers will now have access to a big, new market and he is taking credit for the change.

The comments come a day after Trump’s meeting with European Union Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

The U.S. and EU agreed to open talks to tear down trade barriers, and Trump said the EU agreed to buy more soybeans from American farmers. – READ MORE

