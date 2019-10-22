Trump tells ‘Hannity’ he wants AG Barr to ‘find out what is going on’ with potential ties between Hillary Clinton, Steele dossier and Ukraine

President Trump told Fox News he hopes Attorney General William Barr looks into potential ties between Ukraine, Hillary Clinton and the controversial anti-Trump dossier compiled by British ex-spy Christopher Steele.

Speaking to Sean Hannity in an exclusive interview Monday, Trump discussed potential ties between Clinton, the dossier and Ukraine, something he said he has been “hearing about.”

“You hear about Ukraine, and you’ve been hearing about it. I heard Clinton was involved,” the president told “Hannity.”

“I heard they got somebody who wrote the fake dossier was out of Ukraine. All of the things that happened.

“And, I assume that the attorney general — I would like the attorney general to find out what’s going on. Because, you know what? We are investigating corruption.”

Trump has continued to face criticism over allegations he temporarily delayed $391 million in aid in order to leverage Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into investigating potential Ukrainian involvement with Democrats during the 2016 election.

The investigation request was part of a phone call between the two world leaders, but both Trump and Zelensky have insisted there was no pressure involved. – READ MORE