Trump tells GOP senators he’s sticking to Syria and Afghanistan pullout

President Trump told a group of Republican senators Wednesday evening that he is sticking with his plan to draw down U.S. forces in Syria and Afghanistan, marking a new era in American foreign policy.

Trump’s call to stick with his controversial decision to pull out of Syria and dramatically reduce forces in Afghanistan was praised by Sen. Rand Paul(R-Ky.), a libertarian conservative who has long criticized American foreign policy for relying too much on military intervention.

“I really am proud of the president for making an argument that really no president in recent history has made and that is that we’ve been at war too long in too many places and he’s really going to make a difference,” Paul said after meeting with Trump at the White House.

Trump met one-on-one with Paul and then had a subsequent meeting with a larger group of Republican senators, including Paul and Sens. John Cornyn (Texas), Marco Rubio (Fla.), Joni Ernst (Iowa), Dan Sullivan(Alaska) and Mike Rounds (S.D.).

"Not only is he following through with his Syria policy, I really do think there will be changes in Afghanistan as well," Paul said. "If you look at the polling data for the American people, I think the American people are with the president and they're tired, frankly, of both parties who are unwilling to stand up and say enough is enough."