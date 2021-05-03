Trump Tells GOP: Ditch Mitch McConnell And Get New Leadership

Former President Donald Trump isn’t giving up his fight against the Republican establishment, saying Thursday that Senate Republicans should drop Mitch McConnell and find new leadership prior to the 2022 midterm elections.

During an appearance with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo, she asked Trump what he thought the GOP’s chances looked like in 2022.

He said that he thought Republican candidates would do well, but that new leadership was needed.

Trump stated, “I think we’re going to do very well. We need good leadership. Mitch McConnell has not done a great job, I think they should change Mitch McConnell.”

Former President Trump says on Fox Business that Senate Republicans should oust Mitch McConnell as GOP leader. — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) April 29, 2021

While Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell appeared to have a reasonably cordial working relationship during Trump’s time in office, that all changed on Jan. 6 after Trump supporters descended on Washington D. C. to protest what they believed to be a dishonest election.- READ MORE

