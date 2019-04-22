Trump tells child at Easter Egg Roll the wall is ‘being built now’

President Trump assured a child at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday that the long-promised wall is being built on the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Oh, it’s happening,” Trump told the child on the South Lawn of the White House, after the child apparently urged the president to “keep building” it. “It’s being built now.”

A LOOK AT THE STATE OF THE WALL ON THE US-MEXICO BORDER

Trump made the comments after stopping by to talk with children who were coloring cards for service members.

“Can you believe that? He’s going to be a conservative some day!” Trump said. – READ MORE