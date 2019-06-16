Trump teases staying in White House after term is up, then wishes ‘vicious critics’ a Happy Father’s Day

President Trump was on social media quite a lot over the weekend, and on Sunday morning he had a short burst of tweets sure to roil the Twitter waters.

Early in the day, he sent a shout-out to Fox’s Pete Hegseth and quoted Fox & Friends talking about low turnout for “anti-Trump rallies” and calling him the “Greatest President since Ronald Reagan”, setting up the later spate of tweets.

…..news is that at the end of 6 years, after America has been made GREAT again and I leave the beautiful White House (do you think the people would demand that I stay longer? KEEP AMERICA GREAT), both of these horrible papers will quickly go out of business & be forever gone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2019

Happy Father’s Day to all, including my worst and most vicious critics, of which there are fewer and fewer. This is a FANTASTIC time to be an American! KEEP AMERICA GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2019

That later set began, as his Tweet bursts often do, with a shot at the New York Times and the Washington Post for being “the Enemy of the People,” before moving into the idea that he should stick around past the end of a hypothetical second term, and then wrapping up wishing Happy Father’s Day to all, including his “vicious critics.” He said there are “fewer and fewer” of those critics, still referencing the previous Fox quotes. – READ MORE