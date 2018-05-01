Politics
Trump Teased His Birthday Gift to Melania, Anti-Trumpers Immediately Lose Their Minds
How little does it take for people to lose their minds over President Donald Trump? That question’s no longer rhetorical, since there’s now a controversy over the fact that Trump just got his wife flowers and a card for her birthday.
The revelation came at the beginning of a much-scrutinized appearance by the president Monday on “Fox & Friends.”
“Good morning, and I picked a very, very special day because it’s Melania’s birthday,” Trump said. “So, I said let’s do it on Melania’s birthday. So, happy birthday to Melania.”
He was then asked by host Brian Kilmeade what he got his wife to mark the occasion.
"Happy birthday to Melania!"@POTUS wishes @FLOTUS a happy birthday on @foxandfriends. pic.twitter.com/s7hsrbS9wE
— Fox News (@FoxNews) April 26, 2018
“Well, I better not get into that because I may get in trouble. Maybe I didn’t get her so much,” Trump said.
“I got her a beautiful card,” he admitted. “I’m very busy to be running out looking for presents. I got her a beautiful card, beautiful flowers.” – READ MORE