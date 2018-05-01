Trump Teased His Birthday Gift to Melania, Anti-Trumpers Immediately Lose Their Minds

How little does it take for people to lose their minds over President Donald Trump? That question’s no longer rhetorical, since there’s now a controversy over the fact that Trump just got his wife flowers and a card for her birthday.

The revelation came at the beginning of a much-scrutinized appearance by the president Monday on “Fox & Friends.”

“Good morning, and I picked a very, very special day because it’s Melania’s birthday,” Trump said. “So, I said let’s do it on Melania’s birthday. So, happy birthday to Melania.”

He was then asked by host Brian Kilmeade what he got his wife to mark the occasion.

“Well, I better not get into that because I may get in trouble. Maybe I didn’t get her so much,” Trump said.

“I got her a beautiful card,” he admitted. “I’m very busy to be running out looking for presents. I got her a beautiful card, beautiful flowers.” – READ MORE

