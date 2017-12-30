Trump tears into Joe Manchin: ‘He talks. But he doesn’t do anything’

President Trump took a swipe at Sen. Joe Manchin in an interview Thursday in which he said the West Virginia Democrat talks about bipartisanship, but neglects to act in such a way.

In particular, Trump mentioned how Manchin and other Democrats spoke about how they were willing to negotiate with Republicans on healthcare and tax reform, but then uniformly voted against those efforts this year.

“He talks. But he doesn’t do anything. He doesn’t do,” Trump said in reference to Manching, while speaking with the New York Times at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla.

He then evoked what he views dealing with Manchin is like.

“‘Hey, let’s get together, let’s do bipartisan,'” Trump said, imitating Manchin. “I say, ‘Good, let’s go.’ Then you don’t hear from him again.” – READ MORE

