Trump Team to Turkey: You’re Jailing an American, Get Ready To Pay

Jay Sekulow, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, said Wednesday that the U.S. government will take “imminent action” in response to a Turkish court’s decision to keep an American pastor jailed on bogus terrorism charges.

“The president is fully engaged with this,” Sekulow, a lawyer on Trump’s Russia team, said on his radio show.

“Same is true for the vice president and secretary of state. They are all engaged right now on this situation.”

Sekulow’s non-profit, the American Center for Law & Justice, is also representing the jailed pastor, Andrew Brunson, against charges that he aided supporters of two groups the Turkish government considers to be terrorist organizations.

A Turkish court decided on Wednesday that Brunson will remain in jail until his next hearing on Oct. 12.

He said Trump called Erdogan within the past 36 hours to ask for Brunson’s release.

The lawyer said he was limited on what information he could disclose about the diplomatic efforts but that he is aware of “multiple signals being received by our government and the Turkish government regarding some imminent action.”

“Imminent could be 24 hours, it could be 48 hours. It can reach a stall. We do not know,” he said, adding that “there are major diplomatic moves going on right now.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1