Trump Targets MS-13 ‘Infestation’: ICE Will ‘Get Them Out’

President Donald Trump Slammed Democrats On Tuesday For Not Appreciating Ice (U.s. Immigration And Customs Enforcement) Work To Get An “infestation” Of Ms-13 Gang Members Out Of America.

Het added what appeared to be a nod to the 2018 midterm elections by ending his Tuesday morning tweet with “Nov.”

When we have an “infestation” of MS-13 GANGS in certain parts of our country, who do we send to get them out? ICE! They are tougher and smarter than these rough criminal elelments that bad immigration laws allow into our country. Dems do not appreciate the great job they do! Nov. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2018

Leftist activists and Democrats held open borders protests on Saturday calling for people to vote out Republicans in the 2018 midterm elections and abolish ICE. – READ MORE

