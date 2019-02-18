Trump Talks About Fighting the Swamp: ‘I Am Learning’

President Donald Trump Suggested Friday That He Is Learning Not To Trust Gop Leaders As He Pushes For The Border Wall And Promotes His Popular Pro-american Trade And Immigration Agendas.

“Would have been great to do it earlier,” Trump said about the 2019 appropriation of $1.375 billion for building 55 miles of border wall. He continued his veiled criticism of GOP leaders in Congress:

I was a little new to the job, little new to the profession and we had a little disappointment for the first year-and-a-half. People that should have stepped up didn’t step up. They didn’t step up and they should have. Would have been easy … it would have been a lot easier . But some people didn’t step up. We’re stepping up now. We have a chance of getting close to $8 billion, whether it’s $8 billion or $2 billion, or $1.5 billion it’s going to build a lot of walls. we’re getting it done. We’re right now in construction with walls in some of the most important areas, and we have renovated a tremendous amount of wall.

In a response to a question, Trump said “I am learning”:

I never did politics before. Now I do politics. I will tell you I’m very disappointed at certain people, particularly one, for not having pushed this faster. but I’ve learned.

Speaker Ryan?

Let's not talk about it, what difference does it make? But they should have pushed it faster. They should have pushed it harder, and they didn't, they didn't. If they would have, it would have been a little bit better.