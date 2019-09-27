Trump taking campaign to Ilhan Omar’s district with planned Minneapolis rally

President Trump‘s campaign announced it will hold a rally in Minneapolis next month in an attempt to flip the historically blue state in his favor ahead of the 2020 elections, a move that would take his “Keep America Great” message to the district of one of his most vocal critics in Congress, Rep. Ilhan Omar.

The announcement of the rally, set for Oct. 10 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, signaled Trump’s determination to flip the state’s 10 electoral votes which no Republican has won since then-President Richard Nixon took the state in 1972.

Trump came closest in 2016, falling short by roughly 45,000 votes to Hillary Clinton. He tweeted this past July, “because of American hating anti-Semite Rep. Omar, & the fact that Minnesota is having its best economic year ever, I will win the State!”

In 2016 I almost won Minnesota. In 2020, because of America hating anti-Semite Rep. Omar, & the fact that Minnesota is having its best economic year ever, I will win the State! “We are going to be a nightmare to the President,” she say. No, AOC Plus 3 are a Nightmare for America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2019

Trump and Omar, one of the progressive Democrats in "The Squad," have been at loggerheads for months, with Trump calling Omar anti-Semitic for her critique of the U.S.-Israel alliance and her expressed support for Palestinians. She has denied being anti-Semitic.