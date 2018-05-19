Trump takes on Planned Parenthood with ban on abortion counseling at federally funded clinics

The Trump administration on Friday took aim at Planned Parenthood by announcing plans to resurrect a rule banning federally funded family planning clinics from discussing abortion with patients.

White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway told Fox News that the administration is simply recognizing “that abortion is not family planning. This is family planning money.”

An administration official told Fox News that the Department of Health and Human Services officially filed the rule with the Office of Management and Budget on Friday.

Planned Parenthood’s clinics are major recipients of grants for family planning and basic preventive care. During the 2016 election, President Trump campaigned on defunding the organization.

The policy has been derided as a “gag rule” by Planned Parenthood, and it is likely to trigger lawsuits that could keep it from taking effect.

“The end result would make it impossible for women to come to Planned Parenthood, who are counting on us every day,” said the organization’s executive vice president, Dawn Laguens. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1