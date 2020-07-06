Trump Takes Aim at NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace Over Noose Controversy

President Donald Trump is taking aim at NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace amid national headlines over the noose controversy at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

On Monday morning, the president asked if Bubba Wallace had issued a statement of apology to all who supported him. The series events unfolded after the death of George Floyd.

Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020

Trump went on to slam NASCAR for its decision to ban the Confederate flag as he insisted the controversial decision has caused ratings to decline. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --