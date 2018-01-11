Trump to take populist ‘America First’ message to globalist Davos summit

President Trump is set to join the ultimate cool kids’ club at the World Economic Forum in the swish Swiss town of Davos, where he is expected to push his “America First” agenda — but how the brash billionaire from Queens will be received at the highfalutin meeting of globalist elites is far from clear.

The White House announced Tuesday that Trump will attend the World Economic Forum, where international bigwigs, executives and politicians rub shoulders. The White House said Trump’s “America First” focus will remain his top priority at the Jan. 23-26 summit.

“The President welcomes opportunities to advance his America First agenda with world leaders,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement. “At this year’s World Economic Forum, the President looks forward to promoting his policies to strengthen American businesses, American industries, and American workers.”

An American president has not visited the gathering since 2000, when President Bill Clinton attended, according to the New York Times. Trump did not attend the gathering last year, with a senior transition official telling Bloomberg News at that time that Trump thought it would “betray his populist-fueled movement” to attend. – READ MORE

During the 2016 election season, a number of establishment Republicans and “true” conservatives declared themselves to be “NeverTrump,” with a stated purpose of never supporting the candidacy of Donald Trump, for reasons.

Though he may have lagged somewhat behind other former NeverTrumpers, National Review editor Rich Lowry has now attempted to extricate himself from that position by publicly noting how good a job Trump has done over the course of his first year in office.

Watch as now-former NeverTrump Rich Lowry explained to MSNBC “Morning Joe” hosts why he gave Trump an “A+” grade for his first year.

“I’ve been wrong about two things with this presidency,” Lowry began. “One, I though we’d see really unorthodox policy and an unorthodox approach to the agenda, whereas its been an utterly conventional Republican agenda, with some exceptions.” – READ MORE

Timothy Carney, the Washington Examiner’s commentary editor and a “Never Trumper,” has admitted he was wrong about President Donald Trump and wishes he never voted for third-party challenger Evan McMullin.

“Every year I write a column about where I was wrong in the previous year,” wrote Carney for the Washington Examiner on Monday. “This year I will look at how I judged Trump. In an important way, I underestimated him, and this misestimation was a big part of the reason I refused to vote for him.”

Carney did not have a very high bar for his expectations of candidate Trump during the November 2016 election with Hillary Clinton as his challenger, saying that before the election, he couldn’t decide who “was the lesser of two evils.”

Carney thought of Trump as a “vulgar and dishonest man” with little regard for constitutional restraints on federal power. Unlike his conservative friends who voted for Trump in hopes of seeing a conservative appointed to Antonin Scalia’s vacant Supreme Court seat and to the federal courts, Carney didn’t think he could be trusted.

“My biggest mistake was predicting that Trump wouldn’t appoint a restrained, conservative judge to the Supreme Court,” admits Carney. “Also, Trump has placed dozens of excellent nominees on lower federal courts with only a few subpar nominees.” – READ MORE

