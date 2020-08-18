Trump: Susan B. Anthony to get posthumous pardon

President Trump announced Tuesday morning he will give a posthumous pardon to Susan B. Anthony, one of history’s biggest figures in the women’s suffrage movement.

The announcement came 100 years to the day after the 1920 ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

Anthony, a strong anti-slavery pioneer who died in 1906, had been arrested in 1872 for violating laws that had permitted only men to vote in the presidential election.

She was then indicted, tried and convicted for voting illegally and sentenced to pay a fine of $100 and court costs.

The historic New Yorker described her two-day trial in June 1873 as “the greatest judicial outrage history has ever recorded,” according to The U.S. National Archives and Records Administration. – READ MORE

