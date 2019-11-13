Trump Surges with Women in Suburbs, Tops All Democrat Candidates in Large Donations

Women who live in America’s suburbs are supporting President Donald Trump’s re-election bid, says a new report at OpenSecrets.org, that shows Trump is benefiting from a surge in large-dollar donations from women in suburbs – more than any Democrat candidate.

While mainstream media are reporting some polls that suggest Trump is losing the support of women, the report by Open Secrets, part of the Center for Responsive Politics, shows the president has over 10,500 large-dollar contributions from women in suburbs, and has received $8,293,135 from them – the largest amount than any of the Democrat 2020 candidates.

“Suburban women, who power a significant electoral battleground, are a key demographic for 2020,” wrote Grace Haley at the research group that tracks money in U.S. politics. “Since Trump’s inauguration, more than 7,000 women in suburban districts have given large-dollar contributions to his campaign. That totals $8 million, the most of all candidates.”

Paul Bedard at the Washington Examiner, drew attention to the Open Secrets report.

He noted that 28 percent of Trump’s “itemized contributions” were from women in 2016.

“For the 2020 election, they are 35 ,” Bedard reported. – READ MORE