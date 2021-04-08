Trump supports new Pence effort to fuse conservatism with MAGA agenda

Former Vice President Mike Pence has launched a new political advocacy group that seeks to fuse traditional conservative thought with the Make America Great Again agenda of former President Donald Trump’s administration.

And Donald Trump approves.

The Washington Examiner reports the group will be a 501(c)(4) nonprofit called “Advancing American Freedom” and will defend the Trump-Pence record while attempting to build upon the political movement that put Trump into office, turning it into a winning coalition for the future. It will be headquartered in Washington, D.C., and will build a platform on the “three pillars” of American strength and security, American prosperity, and American liberty.

“Advancing American Freedom plans to build on the success of the last four years by promoting traditional conservative values and promoting the successful policies of the Trump administration,” Pence told the Examiner in a statement.

“Conservatives will not stand idly by as the radical left and the new administration attempt to threaten America’s standing as the greatest nation in the world with their destructive policies,” he said. – READ MORE

