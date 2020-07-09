Trump-Supporting Dem Congressman: ‘Joe Biden Is The Full-Blooded Bigot’

A Democrat congressman from Georgia who has been targeted by members of his own party because he is an unabashed supporter of President Trump issued an op-ed on Tuesday in which he declared former Vice President Joe Biden a “full-blooded bigot.”

“Since that day in May when I announced I would support Donald Trump for president, my motives have been questioned, my integrity assailed, even my intelligence challenged. That’s okay,” wrote Georgia Rep. Vernon Jones (D) in an op-ed published by The Daily Caller. “Since that day in May when I announced I would support Donald Trump for president, my motives have been questioned, my integrity assailed, even my intelligence challenged. That’s okay. I’m a lifelong Democrat, but I am also a black man, the son of a World War II veteran and a proud American.”

Jones segued to Democrats’ “absurd” calls to defund the police, noting that he had formerly served as former Chief Executive Officer of DeKalb County, Georgia, and thus managed “one of the largest police departments in the state.” The “Defund the Police” movement, he argued, “will only lead to more pain and suffering in our most vulnerable communities.”

“I’ve had the experience of dealing with police shootings and comforting the families of victims,” he wrote. “But at the same time, I’ve also had the experience of losing two black police officers. I’ve had to comfort their families in the middle of the night and console their young children. I know firsthand when others are running away from chaos, police officers are running into the fight to protect and serve.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --