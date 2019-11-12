Trump Supporters Raise Thousands To Pay Legal Fees Of Man Who Popped ‘Baby Trump’ Balloon

When President Trump jumped down to Tuscaloosa to catch the Alabama-Louisiana State University game on Saturday, a smattering of protesters gathered. As they have done before, they brought along a giant balloon of the president wearing a diaper.

Hoyt Deau Hutchinson was apparently not happy. “He posted a Facebook video before the incident saying he was ‘going down here to make a scene … y’all watch the news. … I’m shaking I’m so mad right now. I’m fixin’ to pop this balloon. Stay tuned. It should be interesting,’” The Daily Mail reported.

Hutchison, 32, allegedly stabbed the balloon, cutting an eight-foot gash in the 20-foot balloon. He was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal mischief.

“Officers observed Hoyt Deau Hutchinson, age 32 of Tuscaloosa, AL, cut into the ‘Baby Trump’ balloon, and then attempted to flee the area. Officers apprehended the suspect and took him into custody on a charge of Criminal Mischief First Degree. Hoyt was transported to Tuscaloosa County Jail where he was held on a $2,500 bond,” according to a statement from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, police.

Cue Trump supporters.

The MAGA brigade has already collected more than $38,000 on GoFundMe.