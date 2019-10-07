Trump Supporters Plan Massive March in D.C. – Mr. President We Have Your Back

The impeachment effort against President Donald Trump may be popular among Democrats but it has also energized his supporters, including thousands of women who plan to show up at the nation’s capital on October 17 for the March for Trump.

“We are coming to Washington to support our president — to stand with him through this impeachment charade,” Amy Kremer, Tea Party activist and founder of Women for America First, the organization behind the march, said on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Saturday with host Matt Boyle.

“ trying to subvert the will of the people and overturn the vote and people are as mad as hell about it,” Kremer said, adding, “It absolutely is a partisan witch hunt and the American people can see right through it.”

And Trump’s supporters are taking the effort to remove a duly elected president through a political impeachment process personally.

“People see it not just as an attack on the president but an attack on us,” Kremer said.

The march, which begins at 10 a.m. at the U.S. Capitol, will include marchers visiting lawmaker’s offices to express their opposition to impeachment, support for Trump and his reelection in 2020, and also a push to take back the House. – READ MORE