Trump Supporters Fill Streets of Beverly Hills: ‘The Silent Majority is Silenced No More’

The final Beverly Hills pro-Trump rally ahead of the widely anticipated November election started with some conflict with protesters, but that didn’t stop Trump supporters from rallying in support of President Donald Trump.

Whitney R., who attended Saturday’s rally, told Breitbart News: “the silent majority is silenced no more, chants of hope, freedom, and inclusion rang throughout the streets of Beverly Hills… it was an incredible feeling.”

“#MAGA FREEDOM RALLY – Beverly Hills 10.31.20 AND WE’RE JUST GETTING STARTED,” Latino O’Crazio CornPop wrote on Twitter at the start of the rally.

🇺🇸 #MAGA FREEDOM RALLY- Beverly Hills 10.31.20 AND WE’RE JUST GETTING STARTED @ 3PM – 8PM! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/QNhRDCxx1M — Latina O’Crazio CornPop 🎃 (@OcrazioCornPop) October 31, 2020

“10% for the Big Guy! W.T.F.? Wake up America,” read one Trump supporter’s sign, in reference to Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, proposing a joint venture between the Biden family and the now-bankrupt Chinese private energy company CEFC China Energy Co.- READ MORE

