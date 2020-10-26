Trump supporters crash Biden rally, Joe calls them ‘chumps;’ Trump says Biden rallies have ‘tiny crowds’

Biden’s rally turned into a Trump rally

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden both held rallies on Saturday as both candidates make a final push before the Nov. 3 presidential election. Unfortunately for the Biden campaign, their rally turned into a Trump rally.

Biden held a drive-in rally in Bristol, Pennsylvania, north of Philadelphia. There were reportedly 170 cars at the drive-in rally for the Democratic presidential nominee.

Reportedly, the Trump supporters were honking their horns and using megaphones, including one person who chanted, “Four more years!” Biden called the Pennsylvania Trump supporters “chumps” twice during Saturday’s rally.

“By the way, we don’t do things like those chumps out there with the microphone are doing, the Trump guys,” Biden said. “Look, we’ve got to come together.”

“I’ll work as hard for those who don’t support me as those who do, including those chumps at the microphone out there,” Biden said, then coughing into his hand. “That’s the job of a president, the duty to care for everyone. The duty to heal.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --