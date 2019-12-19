Trump supporters camp out in bitter cold ahead of rally

A growing crowd of Trump supporters are lining up outside in Michigan’s bitterly cold weather ahead of an evening rally with President Trump that coincides with House Democrats voting to formally impeach him.

Footage from the Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek showed throngs of attendees waiting for Trump’s “Merry Christmas” rally on Wednesday, but Trump’s supporters reportedly started camping out as early as Monday.

“We got here about 5:30 in the morning. We’re cold. We’re very, very cold but it’s worth the wait,” one woman told Fox News on Wednesday.

“It’s very cold, very cold, but we got warmers. We got hand warmers and stuff like that and so it’s worth it. It’s so worth it,” another attendee said. – READ MORE

