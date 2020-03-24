Trump Suggests Things May Change After 15-Day Period Ends

President Donald Trump signaled he may pivot in a new direction after the White House’s 15-day period of coronavirus response ends.

Trump, in an all caps-lock tweet blasted out at 11:50 p.m. EST on Sunday night, said America “cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself.”

“AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!”

Many took the tweet as an indication the president may urge businesses to re-open or Americans to get back to work, despite the dire warning from health experts that such a move would significantly increase the spread of coronavirus. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --