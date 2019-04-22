Trump sues to block Democrats’ subpoena for financial information

Lawyers for President Trump on Monday sued to block a subpoena issued by members of Congress that sought the business magnate’s financial records.

The complaint named Rep. Elijah Cummings, the Democratic chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, and Peter Kenny, the chief investigative counsel of the House committee, as its plaintiffs.

HOUSE OVERSIGHT CHAIRMAN WILL SUBPOENA TRUMP’S ACCOUNTANT

“We will not allow Congressional Presidential harassment to go unanswered,” said Jay Sekulow, counsel to the president.

Earlier this month, Cummings, D-Md., said the committee would subpoena accounting firm Mazars USA LLC for Trump's financial information. Cummings is seeking annual statements, periodic financial reports and independent auditors reports from Mazars, as well as records of communications with Trump.