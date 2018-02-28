Trump Still Seeking Bump Stock Ban: ‘You Put It Into The Machine Gun Category’ (VIDEO)

On Sunday, President Trump opened his speech at the annual Governor’s Ball by talking about the February 14 school shooting in Parkland, Florida:

We’re gonna have a lot of meetings tomorrow. We’re gonna have some very important meetings. We’ll be talking about Parkland, and the horrible event that took place last week … that will be one of the subjects, and I think we’ll make that first on our list, because we have to end our country of what’s happening with respect to that subject.

On Monday, Trump told a gathering of state governors: “By the way, bump stocks, we’re writing that out. I am writing that out. I don’t care if Congress does it or not, I’m writing it out myself, ok? You put it into the machine gun category, which is what it is — it becomes essentially a machine gun…”

According to Business Insider, a bump stock “harnesses the recoil energy produced when a shot is fired from a semi-automatic rifle,” causing the firearm to bounce “back and forth between the shooter’s shoulder and trigger finger,” thus allowing a semi-automatic rifle to fire more rapidly. – READ MORE

