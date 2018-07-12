Trump Starts NATO Summit on Front Foot, Blasts Hypocritical Germany as ‘Captive of Russians’

U.S. President Donald J. Trump Went Right To Work In Brussels At The Nato Summit Wednesday Morning, Taking Truculent Germany To Task For Coming To The United States For Defence, While Simultaneously Paying Billions Of Dollars To The Russian Federation For Energy.

Speaking at a bilateral breakfast meeting with the Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg, President Trump was blunt, calling out Germany for taking from NATO with one hand while giving to Russia with the other.

Bilateral Breakfast with NATO Secretary General in Brussels, Belgium… pic.twitter.com/l0EP3lzhCM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2018

Bringing up the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Europe and how dependent it will make Germany and other European nations on imported Russian gas — which in a crisis could easily be turned off at source by the Russian government as happened with Crimea — the President said Germany was becoming “captive to Russia”. – READ MORE

NATO’s secretary general agreed on Wednesday that President Trump’s call for other members to boost their defense spending under the military alliance is having an effect, and promised that other NATO members would soon be chipping in more.

Trump was in Belgium Wednesday to keep up his complaint that other NATO members are “not paying what they should,” and said it’s an “unfair burden” to the U.S.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg agreed.

“We all agree that we have to do more,” he said in a joint appearance with Trump. “I agree with you that we have to do make sure that our allies are investing more. And last year was the biggest increase in defense spending across Europe and Canada in that generation.”

“Why was that last year?” Trump asked.

“It’s also because of your leadership, because of your carried message,” Stoltenberg said.

“They won’t write that, but that’s OK,” Trump replied, referring to members of the press.

“No, I have said it before, but the thing is that it really has,” Stoltenberg said. “And your message is having an impact, and we are going to build on that to make sure that we have further increases.” – READ MORE

