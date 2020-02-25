Trump Starts Implementing Ban on Welfare-Dependent Immigration to U.S.

President Trump’s administration on Monday started implementing the federal regulation geared toward stopping likely welfare-dependent legal immigrants from permanently resettling in the United States.

After the U.S. Supreme Court gave the green light for the regulation, the Trump administration has now begun applying what is known as the “Public Charge” rule — a rule whereby legal immigrants are less likely to secure a permanent residency in the U.S. if they have used any forms of welfare in the past, including any cash benefits for income maintenance, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Temporary Assistance to Needy Families, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)– otherwise known as food stamps, Medicaid, and certain taxpayer-funded housing programs.

The rule will now apply nationwide and, as Breitbart News previously noted, will favor younger, self-sufficient, healthier, and English-speaking legal immigrants over those who have used at least one form of public welfare for more than 12 months within any 36-month period.

When last asked of their support for the rule, 56 percent of Hispanic Americans said they supported favoring self-sufficient legal immigrants for green cards over welfare-dependent legal immigrants, as well as about 6-in-10 of all American voters and 62 percent of all swing voters. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --