Trump Star Vandal Charged With Felony, Could Face THREE YEARS In Prison

Austin Clay, who identified himself as the man who took a pickaxe to Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star, was arraigned Monday in Los Angeles County Court — and discovered precisely how much his “resistance” could end up costing him.

The L.A. County district attorney, TMZ reports, has charged Clay with felony vandalism, and, if convicted, Clay could face a maximum of three years in prison for destroying Trump’s star in an act of protest.

Clay probably won’t object to the charges, though he may try to enter a plea bargain. If convicted, Clay isn’t likely to serve the full three year term, but L.A. County courts are notoriously unpredictable. – READ MORE

In 2015, according to The Hollywood Reporter, “there were widespread calls for the removal of Bill Cosby’s star from the Walk of Fame amid multiple sexual assault claims leveled against the comedian.” What happened at the time? Not a whole lot.

The president of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, responsible for administering the Walk of Fame, told THR that “the chamber did not remove stars over public backlash and cited historical landmark status.” There weren’t any locales calling for the star to be removed in any official way. Nothing, in other words, happened.

Fast forward to 2018, where Donald Trump’s star on the Walk of Fame has become a target of anti-conservative protests. It’s been demolished twice. Brawls have broken out at the scene. Liberals have been guarding it dressed as Russian soldiers.

All of this is because of Donald Trump’s political opinions, mind you, but this is apparently worse than what Bill Cosby did — at least to members of the West Hollywood City Council.

On Monday, the City Council passed a resolution that urged the Los Angeles City Council and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove Trump’s star, the first move to permanently erase the president from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“The City Council will consider adopting a resolution urging the Los Angeles City Council and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove President Donald J. Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame, due to his disturbing treatment of women and other actions that do not meet the shared values of the City of West Hollywood, the region, state, and country,” the agenda item read.- READ MORE

