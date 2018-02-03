Trump speaks with leaders of South Korea, Japan ahead of Winter Olympics

President Trump spoke with the leaders of South Korea and Japan on Friday as the region prepares for the start of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea next week, the White House said.

Both conversations focused primarily on North Korean aggression. The Trump administration has stepped up its warnings to North Korea in recent weeks ahead of the games in South Korea, which will bring thousands of spectators and athletes from around the world into the backyard of Kim Jong Un’s increasingly provocative regime.

“President Donald J. Trump spoke today with President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea to wish him and the Korean people a successful Winter Olympic Games,” the White House said in a readout of Trump’s call to the South Korean president on Friday.

“The two leaders discussed the importance of improving the human rights situation in North Korea and underscored their commitment to work together on this issue,” the White House said. “President Trump also reiterated his commitment to addressing the trade imbalance between the two countries.” – READ MORE

Ji Seong-Ho, a North Korean dissident, held up his crutches during the State of the Union address Tuesday when the young man was recognized by President Donald Trump.

During the speech, Trump told Seong-Ho’s story as it relates to the “ominous nature” of the North Korean “regime.” – READ MORE

After months of touch-and-go relations, Marine Commandant Gen. Robert B. Neller shared his thoughts on a potential military conflict with North Korea.

On Thursday, during a discussion hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, he told audience members a plan has been in place for some time. However, that doesn’t mean events will unfold in accordance with that plan.

“There’s plans out there that have been developed over the years,” the Marine Corps Times reported Neller said. “If it were to go down, I am not sure it’s going to go down the way we planned it. It never does.”

However the conflict plays out, Neller said it “will be a very kinetic, physical, violent fight over some really tough ground, and everyone is going to have to be mentally prepared.” – READ MORE