Trump Sounds Alarm On Virginia Democrat Extremism: ‘They Will Take Your Guns Away’

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Friday to raise awareness about the extreme anti-freedom proposals that Virginia Democrats are pushing in their state, which have included the possibility of gun confiscation.

“Your 2nd Amendment is under very serious attack in the Great Commonwealth of Virginia,” Trump tweeted. “That’s what happens when you vote for Democrats, they will take your guns away. Republicans will win Virginia in 2020. Thank you Dems!”

Your 2nd Amendment is under very serious attack in the Great Commonwealth of Virginia. That’s what happens when you vote for Democrats, they will take your guns away. Republicans will win Virginia in 2020. Thank you Dems! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2020

Trump’s tweet comes as an uprising to the Democrats’ anti-Second Amendment agenda has swelled across the state as the majority of cities, towns, and counties have declared themselves to be sanctuaries from the proposed unconstitutional restrictions on the Second Amendment.

“The grassroots resistance to Virginia Democrats’ extreme anti-Second Amendment agenda has exploded as nearly 90% of the counties in the state have declared themselves to be sanctuary cities in response to the Democrats’ anti-freedom agenda,” The Daily Wire reported in November. “More than 100 cities, towns, and counties have passed resolutions in preparation for Democrats taking over the state who had indicated a desire to confiscate semi-automatic firearms from law-abiding citizens.” – READ MORE