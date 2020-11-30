Trump Snaps At ‘Lightweight’ Reporter: ‘Don’t Ever Talk to the President That Way’ (VIDEO)

President Trump snapped at a reporter who tried interjecting on his comments about the election, referring to him as a “lightweight” and demanding he shows some respect.

The reporter has been identified in multiple outlets as Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason.

“I’m the president of the United States. Don’t ever talk to the president that way!” pic.twitter.com/8Ib1XXnffN — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) November 27, 2020

The media is portraying it as a meltdown when, in reality, it was a proper reminder to reporters who have shown zero respect for the President of the United States over the past four years exactly where they sit on the food chain.

Trump began with an observation that Biden’s election performance is remarkable in crucial swing states compared to Barack Obama’s past election performances, a fact that raises eyebrows in his view. – READ MORE

