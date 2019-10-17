Trump Smacks Down ABC News for ‘Fake News’ Footage of Syria

President Donald Trump rebuked ABC News’ Jonathan Karl publicly during a press conference Wednesday for the network’s claim that footage from a Kentucky gun range was in fact footage of Turkey bombing Kurds in Syria.

At the press conference, which featured the president alongside Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Karl asked Trump whether he had “any regret for giving Erdogan the green light to invade?”

“I didn’t give him a green light,” the president replied, going on to note that the U.S. had a very small number of soldiers near the border, and that he had written a “very powerful letter” to Erdogan opposing Turkey’s invasion of Syria.

“And when you ask a question like that, that’s very deceptive, Jon, it’s almost as deceptive as you showing all of the bombings taking place in Syria, and it turned out that the bombing that you showed on television took place in Kentucky. So, you know. And I’m not even sure that ABC apologized for that. But certainly, it was a terrible thing.”

“I think ABC owes an apology,” he added.

Trump was referring to a story that ABC News ran on Sunday and Monday in which it claimed that t had obtained video footage showing the war in Syria. – READ MORE