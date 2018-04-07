Trump Smacks 38 Russian ‘Entities And Companies’ With Sanctions

President Donald Trump approved sanctions on 38 different Russian companies and entities in response to Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, its presence in Ukraine, and support for the Assad regime in Syria.

These entities include 7 Russian oligarchs, 12 companies they own and control, 17 Russian senior government officials, and a state owned Russian weapons trading company, a senior administration official told reporters.

“Russian oligarchs will no longer be insulated from the consequences of their government,” a senior administration official ominously declared. Another administration official told reporters that “the Russian government chose to repeatedly interfere in the democratic process of the United States and our allies” stressing repeatedly that it is the Russian government’s fault that this action is being taken. – READ MORE

