Trump slams ‘vicious’ Democrats for conduct at testy Whitaker hearing

President Trump on Saturday blasted “vicious” Democrats for their conduct during a House Judiciary Committee hearing a day earlier that featured Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker — and saw fiery exchanges between him and House Dems.

“The Democrats in Congress yesterday were vicious and totally showed their cards for everyone to see,” Trump tweeted.

The Democrats in Congress yesterday were vicious and totally showed their cards for everyone to see. When the Republicans had the Majority they never acted with such hatred and scorn! The Dems are trying to win an election in 2020 that they know they cannot legitimately win! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2019

While the hearing had been pitched as a standard oversight hearing, it soon turned into a contentious, confirmation-style grilling of Whitaker, despite the fact that he may only have a few more days left on the job. Trump’s pick to head the DOJ, former Attorney General William Barr, is poised for Senate confirmation in the near future.

Democrats became increasingly agitated at what they saw as Whitaker's efforts to run out the clock and control the hearing process. This, as they sought to ask him about his oversight of FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who has been conducting an expansive probe of alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential race.