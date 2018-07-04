Trump slams ‘underspending’ NATO allies ahead of key summit, warns WTO: ‘We will be doing something’

President Trump on Monday warned that “we will be doing something” if the World Trade Organization doesn’t start treating the U.S. “properly,” amid reports that the White House is seeking more flexibility to impose unilateral tariffs.

The president’s Oval Office comments came the same day it was revealed that Trump had slammed “underspending” NATO allies, including Germany, Norway, and Canada, in harshly worded letters issued last month.

The missives complained of “growing frustration in the United States that some allies have not stepped up as promised,” The New York Times reported. Trump has said repeatedly that NATO allies have not lived up to their commitments to pay more toward defense spending.

The two developments essentially served as a one-two punch from the White House ahead of next week’s NATO summit in Brussels, followed by a scheduled summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which is certain to draw global attention.

But Trump again denied plans of a formal U.S. withdrawal from the WTO, even as he told reporters Monday that the trade organization needed to change its ways.

The comments came as he conferred with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on trade and security.

Trump said the WTO has treated the U.S. “very badly, and I hope they change their ways.” He said he wasn’t “planning anything now” but if the WTO didn’t treat the U.S. properly, “we will be doing something.” – READ MORE

