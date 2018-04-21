View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Politics

Trump slams ‘third rate’ NYT reporter & her ‘drunk/drugged up loser’ source over Cohen story

Posted on by
Share:

President Trump lashed out at “the dishonest media” in defense of his longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who is under pressure from prosecutors in the wake of the FBI raid on his office and home last week.

“The New York Times and a third rate reporter named Maggie Habberman, known as a Crooked H flunkie who I don’t speak to and have nothing to do with, are going out of their way to destroy Michael Cohen and his relationship with me in the hope that he will ‘flip,’” Trump tweeted from his motorcade in Florida Saturday in the first of three posts.

“They use non-existent ‘sources’ and a drunk/drugged up loser who hates Michael, a fine person with a wonderful family,” he continued. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: