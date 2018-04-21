Trump slams ‘third rate’ NYT reporter & her ‘drunk/drugged up loser’ source over Cohen story

President Trump lashed out at “the dishonest media” in defense of his longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who is under pressure from prosecutors in the wake of the FBI raid on his office and home last week.

“The New York Times and a third rate reporter named Maggie Habberman, known as a Crooked H flunkie who I don’t speak to and have nothing to do with, are going out of their way to destroy Michael Cohen and his relationship with me in the hope that he will ‘flip,’” Trump tweeted from his motorcade in Florida Saturday in the first of three posts.

The New York Times and a third rate reporter named Maggie Habberman, known as a Crooked H flunkie who I don’t speak to and have nothing to do with, are going out of their way to destroy Michael Cohen and his relationship with me in the hope that he will “flip.” They use…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018

….non-existent “sources” and a drunk/drugged up loser who hates Michael, a fine person with a wonderful family. Michael is a businessman for his own account/lawyer who I have always liked & respected. Most people will flip if the Government lets them out of trouble, even if…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018

….it means lying or making up stories. Sorry, I don’t see Michael doing that despite the horrible Witch Hunt and the dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018

“They use non-existent ‘sources’ and a drunk/drugged up loser who hates Michael, a fine person with a wonderful family,” he continued. – READ MORE

