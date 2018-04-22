View our Privacy Policy

Trump slams ‘sleepy eyes’ Chuck Todd for criticisms of US negotiations with North Korea

President Trump criticized “Sleep eyes” Chuck Todd of “fake news” NBC for suggesting the United States is getting little from its negotiations with North Korea.

Trump appeared to be referencing comments Todd made on NBC’s “Today” on Sunday morning.

“He seems to be giving very little but making it seem like he’s giving a lot,” Todd said of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. – READ MORE

Trump slams 'sleepy eyes' Chuck Todd for criticisms of US negotiations with North Korea

President Trump criticized “Sleepy Eyes” Chuck Todd of "Fake News” NBC for suggesting the United States is getting little from its negotiations with North Korea.

