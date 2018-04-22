Trump slams ‘sleepy eyes’ Chuck Todd for criticisms of US negotiations with North Korea

President Trump criticized “Sleep eyes” Chuck Todd of “fake news” NBC for suggesting the United States is getting little from its negotiations with North Korea.

Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd of Fake News NBC just stated that we have given up so much in our negotiations with North Korea, and they have given up nothing. Wow, we haven’t given up anything & they have agreed to denuclearization (so great for World), site closure, & no more testing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2018

….We are a long way from conclusion on North Korea, maybe things will work out, and maybe they won’t – only time will tell….But the work I am doing now should have been done a long time ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2018

Trump appeared to be referencing comments Todd made on NBC’s “Today” on Sunday morning.

“He seems to be giving very little but making it seem like he’s giving a lot,” Todd said of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. – READ MORE

