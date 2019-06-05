Trump Slams Schumer for Claiming He’s Bluffing on Mexico Tariffs: ‘He Would Rather Have Our Country Fail’

President Donald Trump called out Sen. Chuck Schumer on Twitter Tuesday night for saying that he was bluffing about Mexican tariffs.

As IJR Red previously reported, the 5% tariff on all Mexican goods will start on June 10 and continue to increase to 25% by October. Trump defended his decision in the tweet, saying he hopes the tariff will motivate Mexico to do more to address illegal immigration.

“Can you imagine Cryin’ Chuck Schumer saying out loud, for all to hear, that I am bluffing with respect to putting Tariffs on Mexico,” Trump tweeted. “What a Creep. He would rather have our Country fail with drugs & Immigration than give Republicans a win. But he gave Mexico bad advice, no bluff!”

Schumer also blasted the president's decision on Tuesday while speaking to reporters, saying that Trump will stop the tariffs once he realizes how much opposition there is.