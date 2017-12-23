Politics
Trump slams FBI’s McCabe over planned retirement
President Trump took aim at FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe through tweets on Saturday, referencing McCabe’s rumored retirement from the agency. He also noted the removal of FBI General Counsel James Baker from his position. The two agency officials have recently been the target of Republican critics.
In several afternoon tweets, Trump drew attention to recent news stories about McCabe’s rumored agency exit.
“FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is racing the clock to retire with full benefits,” Trump tweeted. “90 days to go?!!!”
FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is racing the clock to retire with full benefits. 90 days to go?!!!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2017
His tweet appeared to be in reference to a Saturday story published by The Washington Post saying McCabe plans to retire in several months after becoming eligible for benefits.
How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin’ James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife’s campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2017
“How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin’ James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife’s campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation?” Trump asked. – READ MORE
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
President Trump on Saturday took to Twitter as he took aim at two top FBI officials who have recently been the target of Republican critics.