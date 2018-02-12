Trump slams ‘Fake News Media’ for rehashing ‘same negative stories,’ ignoring positive news

President Trump on Sunday blasted the “Fake News Media,” claiming the press doesn’t want to cover positive stories in the U.S., instead harping on negative news.

“So many positive things going on for the U.S.A. and the Fake News Media just doesn’t want to go there,” Trump tweeted. “Same negative stories over and over again! No wonder the People no longer trust the media, whose approval ratings are correctly at their lowest levels in history!”

So many positive things going on for the U.S.A. and the Fake News Media just doesn’t want to go there. Same negative stories over and over again! No wonder the People no longer trust the media, whose approval ratings are correctly at their lowest levels in history! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2018

It’s unclear what exactly prompted the tweet, but it came amid backlash the White House has received on the heels of the resignations of aides Rob Porter and David Sorensen — both of whom have been accused of physically and emotionally abusing their ex-wives. – READ MORE

President Trump on Saturday defended his decision to send the Democrats’ memo on the Russia probe back for edits — accusing them of playing politics for submitting a document laden with “sources and methods” too sensitive to make public.

“The Democrats sent a very political and long response memo which they knew, because of sources and methods (and more), would have to be heavily redacted, whereupon they would blame the White House for lack of transparency,” Trump tweeted early Saturday morning. “Told them to re-do and send back in proper form!”

The Democrats sent a very political and long response memo which they knew, because of sources and methods (and more), would have to be heavily redacted, whereupon they would blame the White House for lack of transparency. Told them to re-do and send back in proper form! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2018

Trump’s remarks came a day after the White House notified the House Intelligence Committee that the president was “unable” to declassify the memo, citing national security concerns.

In a letter to the committee, White House counsel Don McGahn said the memo contains “numerous properly classified and especially sensitive passages” and asks the committee to revise it with the help of the Justice Department. – READ MORE