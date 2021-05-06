Trump slams Facebook ban as ‘total disgrace,’ says Big Tech companies ‘must pay a political price’

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed the Facebook Oversight Board’s decision to uphold his ban from Facebook and Instagram as a “total disgrace,” saying Big Tech companies “must pay a political price.”

The board on Wednesday upheld Trump’s ban from Facebook and Instagram but said it was “not appropriate” for Facebook to impose the “indeterminate and standardless penalty of indefinite suspension.”

The board gave Facebook six months to review the “arbitrary” indefinite ban, saying in a tweet that the company “violated its own rules.”

“What Facebook, Twitter, and Google have done is a total disgrace and an embarrassment to our Country,” Trump said in a statement after the decision, which he also posted to his new communications platform, “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump.” “Free Speech has been taken away from the President of the United States because the Radical Left Lunatics are afraid of the truth, but the truth will come out anyway, bigger and stronger than ever before.”

“The People of our Country will not stand for it!” Trump continued. “These corrupt social media companies must pay a political price, and must never again be allowed to destroy and decimate our Electoral Process.”

Trump’s new platform allows him to post comments, images and videos, and allows followers to share the former president’s posts to Twitter and Facebook, though it does not have a feature letting users reply or engage with Trump’s posts. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --