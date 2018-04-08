True Pundit

Trump slams DOJ, FBI over missed document deadline: ‘What is going on?’

President Trump on Saturday slammed the Justice Department for failing to meet a deadline to turn over documents related to the FBI’s decisions in the Hillary Clinton email probe, alleged abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) and the recommendation to fire former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

“Slow walking – what is going on? BAD!” Trump tweeted.

“What does the Department of Justice and FBI have to hide? Why aren’t they giving the strongly requested documents (unredacted) to the HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE? Stalling, but for what reason?” he added in a second tweet. “Not looking good! – READ MORE

