True Pundit

Politics

Trump slams ‘dishonest’ CNN, NBC over criticism of local TV station group warning about ‘fake news’

Posted on by
Share:

President Trump on Monday slammed “dishonest” CNN and “Fake NBC” over their criticism of Sinclair Broadcasting for allegedly using its local television stations to push a right-leaning agenda.

Trump tweeted: “So funny to watch Fake News Networks, among the most dishonest groups of people I have ever dealt with, criticize Sinclair Broadcasting for being biased. Sinclair is far superior to CNN and even more Fake NBC, which is a total joke.”

Sinclair, which owns about 200 stations across the country, had its anchors run news segments and opinion pieces that some claim have a conservative tilt to them. The segments ran alongside standard news coverage, taking aim at liberal media outlets. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Trump slams 'dishonest' CNN, NBC over criticism of local TV station group warning about 'fake news'
Trump slams 'dishonest' CNN, NBC over criticism of local TV station group warning about 'fake news'

President Trump on Monday slammed “dishonest” CNN and “Fake NBC” over their criticism of Sinclair Broadcasting for allegedly using its local television stations to push a right-leaning agenda.
Fox News Fox News
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: