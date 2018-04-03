Trump slams ‘dishonest’ CNN, NBC over criticism of local TV station group warning about ‘fake news’

President Trump on Monday slammed “dishonest” CNN and “Fake NBC” over their criticism of Sinclair Broadcasting for allegedly using its local television stations to push a right-leaning agenda.

So funny to watch Fake News Networks, among the most dishonest groups of people I have ever dealt with, criticize Sinclair Broadcasting for being biased. Sinclair is far superior to CNN and even more Fake NBC, which is a total joke. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018

Trump tweeted: “So funny to watch Fake News Networks, among the most dishonest groups of people I have ever dealt with, criticize Sinclair Broadcasting for being biased. Sinclair is far superior to CNN and even more Fake NBC, which is a total joke.”

Sinclair, which owns about 200 stations across the country, had its anchors run news segments and opinion pieces that some claim have a conservative tilt to them. The segments ran alongside standard news coverage, taking aim at liberal media outlets. – READ MORE

