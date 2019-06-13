Trump Slams Dems on House Committee for Contempt Vote Passed With Help from Lone Republican Amash

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to slam Democrats for a contempt vote on Attorney General William Barr that was supported by lone Republican Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.).

On Wednesday the House Oversight and Reform Committee voted to hold Barr and Commerce Secretary for Wilbur Ross for failure to comply with requests for information related to the Trump administration’s new citizenship question to the 2020 census.

“Unrelated to Russia, Russia, Russia (although the Radical Left doesn’t use the name Russia anymore since the issuance of the Mueller Report), House Committee now plays the seldom used ‘Contempt’ card on our great A.G. & Sec. of Commerce – this time on the Census,” tweeted Trump.

The president claimed that Democrats are being unnecessarily aggressive toward Republican lawmakers.

"Dems play a much tougher game than the Republicans did when they had the House Majority," said Trump. "Republicans will remember!"