Trump Signs ‘Wonderfully Flexible’ Tariff Plan To End ‘Assault’ On American Workers

On Thursday, the White House released President Donald Trump’s plan to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from all countries except for Canada and Mexico right ahead of the White House signing ceremony.

The Washington Examiner reports that Trump’s plan will “give him plenty of options for future changes — including a possible increase in the tariff levels — depending on U.S. economic conditions and the actions of other U.S. trading partners.”

At the signing ceremony, Trump said, “We have to protect and build our steel and aluminum industries, while at the same time showing great flexibility and cooperation toward those that are really friends of ours, both on a trade basis and a military basis.”

Pres. Trump: "We have to protect and build our steel and aluminum industries, while at the same time showing great flexibility and cooperation toward those that are really friends of ours, both on a trade basis and a military basis." https://t.co/0imZ0NeDGE pic.twitter.com/a3A9mKXHAv — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 8, 2018

Ahead of President Trump signing the pair of executive orders, a senior White House official told reporters that the tariffs were are needed for economic and national security reasons. – READ MORE

