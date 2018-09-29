Trump signs spending bill to keep government open

President Trump signed an $854 billion spending bill Friday that will keep the federal government open into the new fiscal year, and he criticized Democrats for refusing to fully fund his border wall.

The legislation funds most federal agencies through fiscal year 2019, which begins Monday, and delays a showdown with Congress over further funding for the border wall until Dec. 7. Mr. Trump noted that he has secured $1.6 billion so far “to keep building the wall.”

“Unfortunately, the radical Democrats refuse to support border security and want drugs and crime to pour into our country,” Mr. Trump said in a statement.

The measure fully funds the Department of Defense at a record level of $716 billion, plus the departments of Labor, Health and Human Services and Education. It includes a 2.6-percent pay raise for troops, the largest in nine years. – READ MORE

It Is Less Than One Week Until The September 30 Deadline To Fund The Federal Government. While Many Lawmakers Think The Bill Passed By The Senate Will Fly In The House, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-oh) Is Not One Of Them.

“This bill funds things we said we wouldn’t, like Planned Parenthood, but doesn’t fund things we said we would, like the border security wall,” Jordan said in an Associated Press (AP) report. “That’s unacceptable.”

“Republicans need to actually do what we said,” Jordan said.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., who, like Jordan, is a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, warned that if Republicans want to avoid a “blue wave” in November’s midterms, the GOP needs to fund the wall in the spending bill.

“You want to stanch a blue wave,” Biggs said.“Then keep your promises — and one of those promises is to build the wall.” – READ MORE