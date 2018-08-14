Trump Signs Massive Defense Bill: Biggest Pay Raise For Soldiers In Nine Years

On Monday, President Trump signed the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, a bill authorizing an increase of over 15,000 troops as well as a long-overdue pay raise for soldiers. The military spending package includes $717 billion for national defense in the next fiscal year, according to the White House.

The additional soldiers will be divvied up this way: 487,500 for the Army, 335,400 in the Navy, 186,100 in the Marine Corps, and 329,100 in the Air Force.

In addition, $7.6 billion will fund 77 F-35 fighter jets and $24.1 billion for the building of 12 new battle force ships.

The White House authorized a 2.6% pay raise for soldiers, terming it "the largest pay raise in nine years."